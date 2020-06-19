Honor 30 Lite smartphone specifications leaked

It looks like we have some leaked specification on a new Honor smartphone, the Honor 30 Lite which will come with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor and it will come with a choice of RAM and storage.

The Honor 30 Lite will also feature a 4000 mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup. This will include s 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel wide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Honor 30 Lite will be available in a choice of three colors, Black, Green and Silver, there are no details on pricing or a release date as yet.

Source MyFixGuide

