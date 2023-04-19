Honda e:NP2 Prototype, e:NS2 Prototype and e:N SUV unveiled

Honda is striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Toward this end, Honda is planning to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027.

Production models based on the e:NP2 Prototype and the e:NS2 Prototype introduced today are being developed as the second set of Honda e:N Series EV models, which will offer new value to Honda customers. Sales of the production models are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Production models based on the e:N SUV 序 concept model, which was also introduced today, are being developed as the third set of Honda e:N Series EV models. They will be positioned as new-generation e:N Series models which will feature both a “wild” nature unique to SUVs and near-futuristic intelligence. Honda plans to begin sales of production models based on this concept model before the end of 2024.

Through the introduction of these new e:N Series models, Honda will accelerate electrification in China and strive to make EVs represent 100% of its automobile sales in China by 2035, accelerating the schedule ahead of its global target to “increase the ratio of EV and FCEV sales to 100% globally by 2040.”