Roku Home Monitoring SE security system

Roku well-known for its digital media players has this month expanded its offerings unveiling a new home security system in the form of the Roku Home Monitoring System SE. The kit consists of five individual pieces in the form of the Hub with built-in siren to notify the house – and the neighborhood – if an emergency is detected, two entry sensors allowing you to get a notification on your phone when a door or window is open, closed, or left open, motion sensor again notifying you via phone or automatically turning on a light – when motion is detected.

Have a dog or cat? Let furry friends come and go as they please with a setting to ignore pets and finally the Keypad providing easily arm or disarm your home, change modes, or manually sound your alarm at the touch of a button.

Watch the video below to learn more about the home security system featuring Professional Monitoring available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, and subscribers who choose annual billing get 50% off their first year, making the system cost less than 15 cents a day. Roku Smart Home Professional Monitoring offers immediate response from live U.S.-based agents when an alarm is triggered, and subscribers can request emergency assistance with one tap in the Roku Smart Home mobile app or on the keypad.

“Roku are delighted to announce a new addition to the Roku Smart Home lineup: the Roku Home Monitoring System SE. Just like the Roku devices you know and love, the Roku Home Monitoring System SE is easy to set up and simple to use—and priced at just $99, it’s the most affordable home monitoring solution on the market.”

Roku home security system

“Home monitoring has never been more important. Roku Home Monitoring System SE brings you peace of mind the simple way with an easy-to-install, alarm-enabled home monitoring starter kit. Always know when someone’s coming or going with entry and motion detection that alerts you right on the Roku Smart Home mobile app. Roku is the most affordable home monitoring solution—while other monitoring companies charge a fee for self-monitoring, Roku lets you monitor your home yourself for free. You can also take it one step safer with 24/7 live professional monitoring powered by Noonlight. “

“Additionally, some brand new Roku Smart Home features for new and existing products are on the way in the coming weeks:

Monitor your home from your TV: Know when family—or foes—are Roku Home Monitoring System SE coming and going with an on-screen notification and alarm countdown when a sensor is triggered while your is armed. Invite them to watch the next episode (family, not foes)

coming and going with an on-screen notification and alarm countdown when a sensor is triggered while your is armed. Invite them to watch the next episode (family, not foes) See all your camera events on the big screen: Make your TV your central command center. Roku Cameras and Doorbells work seamlessly with the Roku Camera app, which automatically downloads to your Roku Player or TV.

and work seamlessly with the Roku Camera app, which automatically downloads to your Roku Player or TV. Control Roku Smart Home devices with just your voice: Just say the word. Simply speak into your Roku voice remote or mobile app to control your Roku smart plugs or show live Roku camera feeds on your Roku player or Roku TV. Additionally, Roku Voice integration now allows you to turn Roku lights on or off and change their brightness and color, hands-free or at the click of a button.”

Source : Roku



