AeyeQ Nvidia Jetson Nano complete home security camera control board

If your home security system currently uses multiple cameras, USB power supplies, storage and POE switches or you are considering building a home security system. You may be interested in the AeyeQ Nvidia Jetson Nano and Xavier NX Carrier Board, offering a complete solution in one carrier board for permanent use in all your camera projects. “Our AeyeQ carrier board creates this all in one board, creating powerful on the edge deep learning capabilities for any video or audio solution and transmit this wireless to your network.”

The AeyeQ Nvidia Jetson Nano and Xavier NX Carrier Board is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from €400 or roughly £339. Manufacturing progresses smoothly worldwide shipping is expected to start sometime around July 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique home security camera controller and its features. “Combine the Network Optix video management systems with the AeyeQ carrier and discover the awesomeness”

Features of the AeyeQ Nvidia Jetson Nano and Xavier NX Carrier Board include :

– All communication ports to connect any type of data transmission are available

– CAN bus that will be available on the new Nvdia Xavier NX.

– Power up to 4 POE at/af devices, up to 30W/port

– Power your wireless transmission devices through the passive POE port

– Output 5vdc, 12vdc and 24vdc voor auxiliary systems

– Connect your own SSD through the m.2 port, ready to store your video image

– Many more advanced features

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals