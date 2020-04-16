Ecobee Haven smart home security camera and sensors

Ecobee Haven is a new smart home security system offering cameras and sensors to monitor your home directly from your smartphone from anywhere in the world. The Ecobee Haven securitysystem offers automatic monitoring, entry detection with contact sensors, 14 day video history and a single smart phone application to control your entire security system.

“Enjoy peace of mind free of the keypads, countdowns, jarring false alarms, and needless notifications with a system that works in the background until you need to be notified. Ecobee devices work in concert with each other and your smartphone to automatically arm and disarm your home and notify you when family members and guests arrive and leave. See who’s coming and going and access up to 14 days of event recordings. Use Two-Way Talk to see, hear, and even speak to your pet.”

Source : Ecobee Haven

