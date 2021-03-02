Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera now available to pre-order for $100



Arlo is now accepting preorders for its new Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera which features 1080p HD video recording , automated privacy shield, nightvision, Arlo Smart Trial and the ability to connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network. The home security camera comes complete with its companion application enabling you to receive smart alerts thanks to object detection as well as enabling you to quickly respond if needed with two-way audio. The Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera supports Amazon Alexa, Google Asst, Smartthings integration as well as support for IFTTT.

“Ideal for protecting any room inside your home without sacrificing privacy. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera works over Wi-Fi to deliver 1080P HD video, two-way audio, a built-in siren and an automated camera privacy shield to safeguard your private moments. Arlo Smart gives you greater control over how you manage and view events that happen around your home, so you can react faster when it matters most. Included 3 months Smart Trial with your purchase of Arlo Essential Indoor Camera.”

“At Arlo, we’re as passionate about protecting your privacy as we are about safeguarding your home and family. We do not sell your data and are committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep your personal information private and in your control.”

Features of the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera :

– Privacy ensured with a closeable privacy shield, controlled through the Arlo App.

– Capture and view clear details in full HD.

– Hear and speak to family, contractors, or even pets with two-way audio.

– Easily plug-in to any outlet indoors, and connect directly to Wi-Fi without a hub.

– Plays well with others – works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

– Smarter alerts, quicker action – receive notifications for people, vehicles, and packages so you can take quick action such as sound the siren, call a friend or dial emergency services, with the included, Arlo Smart trial.

– Security with privacy for every room – place on a shelf or mount to a wall with the included wall mount.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will soon be available to purchase worldwide priced at around $100 And is now available to preorder with shipping expected to take place later this month around March 26, 2021.

Source : Arlo

