GetWired affordable easy-to-use home automation platform

GetWired has been designed by Domatic to provide users with a reliable open and easy-to-use home automation platform, built around the well-known and widely-trusted RS485 communication standard.

The GetWired system relies on the open-source MySensors communication protocol and is compatible with Arduino IDE. Offering plug and play interaction with a large variety of open-source home automation controllers, such as Domoticz, Home Assistant and more.

“Fast, safe, and battery-free. Given the growing popularity of wireless communication standards, one could be forgiven for thinking that wired systems might just be a thing of the past. But the truth is, wired home automation come with a host of advantages:”

– Communication stability is far superior

– The throughput of communication is higher and the latency is lower

– Interfaces are immune to many of the vulnerabilities that plague wireless systems

– Preventing access to automation modules through Wi-Fi improves security and privacy

– Nobody enjoys replacing batteries

– When planning a smart home, these are some of the most important factors to consider for long-term reliability.

For more information on each module jump over to the project page on the Crowd Supply website where the Basic bundle is now available to purchase priced at $130 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available from just $8.

The Basic bundle provides you with everything you need to get started: one GetWired Ethernet Gateway, one GetWired 2SSR Shield, one GetWired RGBW Shield, and two GetWired MCU Modules. Fully assembled, with a bootloader installed on the MCU Modules, and with the Ethernet Gateway pre-programmed.

Source : Crowd Supply

