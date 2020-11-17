Hat Rack DIN rail mount for Raspberry Pi HATs is perfect for home automation projects

After a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year the excellent Hat Rack a DIN Rail Mount for Raspberry Pi HATs Designed by PlasmaDan in United Kingdom, is now available to purchase from the Tindie online store priced at $20. Hat Rack has been designed to provide an easy to use mounting board for Raspberry Pi HATs which makes it easy to connect multiple add-on boards together, making it perfect for home automation and other similar projects that need a number of Pi Hats to communicate together .

Featuring plug and play, the DIN rail is mountable and can be daisy chained without any special adaptors, ribbon cables or wires depending on your preference.

There are other HAT mounts available, so how is HAT RACK different?

– Connect 3 HATs or 6 pHATs per board

– Plug & Play Raspberry Pi or Pi Zero

– Daisy chain multiple boards

– DIN rail mountable

– External power in

– BCM pin numbering

– Gold flash plated pins

– UL, CE and RoHS (lead free) compliant

For more information and purchasing options jump over to the Tindie online store by following the link below where the aptly named Hat Rack is now available to purchase priced at $20 and great for Home automation projects.

Source : Tindie

