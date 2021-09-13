Holoswim AR swimming goggles HUD show your performance metrics as you swim

The Holoswim swimming goggles use augmented reality technology to display the most useful swimming and performance metrics directly in front of your eyes even underwater. The AR swimming goggles are shipped with companion application supported by both Android and iOS devices.

Holoswim AR swimming goggles with heads-up-display (HUD)

“Holoswim seamlessly combines the real world and virtual world through AR diffractive light waveguide technology. OLED holographic display shows incoming calls and helps you monitor and display accurate swim metrics in real-time like distance, time, and pace. You don’t want to missimportant calls while swimming, and wearing Holoswim can ensure that you won’t miss it anymore.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Holoswim campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Holoswim AR swimming goggles project play the promotional video below.

“As a group of swimmers, we believe swimming can be an awesome social activity in addition to being exercise. Racing other swimmers can make swimming even more fun. Find a swimming partner in the Holoswim app, and support each other by liking and commenting on each other’s posts.”

“An Olympic-sized swimming pool is 50 meters (164 ft) in length. Suppose it takes 30-35 seconds to swim from one side to the other. Holoswim’s 150mah battery can last for more than 10 hours/36,000 seconds, which is enough to support more than 500 round trips!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the AR swimming goggles, jump over to the official Holoswim crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals