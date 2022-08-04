Holoswim 2 swimming goggles with real-time AR display

Building on the companies first generation of augmented reality swimming goggles capable of displaying your times and metrics in front of your eyes as you swim. GUANGLI has once again return to Kickstarter to launch their second generation Holoswim 2 smart swimming goggles capable of displaying distance, time, speed and pace, laps, strokes, goal progress, calories and even heart rate using an optional accessory. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Holoswim 2 provides three different modes to meet the different needs either of swimmers or professionals. Live metrics mode records key data including distance, timing, the number of back and forth and etc. In Goal mode, it can set the time or distance in the goal settings, to make exercises more interesting and challenging. While in the Workout & Plan mode, it features different swimming workout plans for all levels for you to follow and practice. “

Swimming goggles display

Assuming that the Holoswim 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Holoswim 2 swimming goggles project checkout the promotional video below.

“Holoswim 2 is easy and intuitive to control so that you can concentrate on swimming. A simple one button click switches between Live Metrics Mode, Goal Mode and Custom Mode. Capable of displaying up to 5 metrics of essential data simultaneously, users can choose what to see and display the data that is most important for their workout.”

“Designed with a resin-based AR optical module with 50% light transmittance and 25 Degree FOV, Holoswim 2 is perfect for underwater and pool environments. During swimming, it tracks movements and seamlessly displays data at 128*64 resolution in a simple and uncluttered way without blocking the swimmer’s view. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the swimming goggles, jump over to the official Holoswim 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

