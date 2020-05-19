Hive smart thermostat, lights and plugs now support Apple HomeKit

UK smart thermostat Hive now supports the Apple HomeKit platform allowing iOS users to adjust settings and set temperatures, turn on lights and plugs for their HoneKit system remotely via their smartphones, and tablets. Although the 9to5Mac website explains a few points to be aware of before purchasing Hive products.

“HomeKit support for the Hive Wired Thermostat is not ‘currently’ available, and there’s no word if the company is working on any kind of Hive camera compatibility. There’s another catch: if you have your Hive Active Heating connected to a hot water supply, HomeKit will not be able to control it.”

Apple HomeKit is a software framework by Apple that lets users configure, communicate with, and control smart-home appliances using Apple devices and is now fully supported by Hive Active Heating, Hive Lights and Hive Active Plugs. To start using Hive with Apple HomeKit follow the instructions below :

“First, make sure your device is running iOS 11.3 or later and you’re using the latest version of the Hive app. Then, if you haven’t already, you’ll need to set up your Hive devices using the instructions in the Hive app. Once that’s done, simply follow these steps:

– Check that you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your Hive Hub

– Open the Hive app and log in (if required)

– Open the menu

– Tap ‘Install Devices’

– Scroll down and tap ‘HomeKit’

– Follow the on-screen instructions

That’s it! You’ve set up your devices to use with HomeKit. Now you can control your Hive Active Heating, Hive Lights and Hive Active Plugs simply by asking Siri. You should also be able to see your devices within Apple’s Home app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch.”

Source : 9to5Mac : Hive

