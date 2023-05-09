Hijack starring Idris Elba premiers on Apple TV+ next month

Apple has this week teased a new seven part “high-octane thriller” starring Idris Elba that will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month. The first two episodes in the TV series will premiere on Wednesday, June 28 on Apple TV+. The series has been created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith and follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight. As soon as a trailer is released by Apple we will keep you up to speed in the meantime check out a snippet of the press release below.

Hijack starring Idris Elba

“Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. In addition to Elba and Panjabi, the series stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.”

““Hijack” has been produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (“Slow Horses,” “The Essex Serpent”) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions, and also marks the first series to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures. “

Source : Apple





