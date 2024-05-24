TerraMaster F2-424 high-performance 2-bay NAS

The TerraMaster F2-424 NAS is a state-of-the-art 2-bay NAS or network-attached storage device that offers superior performance and advanced features for both personal and business users. This innovative solution is designed to streamline data management, enhance productivity, and provide a reliable and efficient storage infrastructure. With its impressive specifications and user-friendly interface, the F2-424 is an ideal choice for those seeking to optimize their data storage and access capabilities.

TerraMaster F2-424 NAS 2-bay NAS

The high-performance 2-bay NAS TerraMaster F2-424 is powered by an Intel Celeron N95 4-core 4-thread processor, which delivers exceptional performance and speed. Coupled with 8GB of DDR5 memory, this NAS offers a significant performance boost over its predecessor, the F2-423. The advanced hardware configuration enables faster application response times, higher transmission speeds, and robust multimedia services, making it an ideal solution for data-intensive tasks and high-load workflows.

Intel Celeron N95 Processor and 8GB DDR5 Memory

The TerraMaster F2-424 NAS features remarkable speed improvements compared to the previous generation. With a 40% increase in overall performance, users can expect seamless and efficient data management. Application load times have been reduced by an impressive 90%, allowing for quick access to essential tools and programs. File and photo retrieval speed has been increased by 40%, allowing users to locate and retrieve their data swiftly. Database response speed has seen a 50% improvement, ensuring smooth and responsive database operations. Furthermore, the PHP response for web pages has been enhanced by 60%, resulting in faster loading times and improved user experiences.

Versatile Connectivity and Expansion Options

The F2-424 2-bay NAS offers a range of connectivity options to cater to various network environments. It features two 2.5GB Ethernet ports, allowing for high-speed network connectivity and seamless integration with existing infrastructure. Additionally, the device comes equipped with two M.2 NVMe sockets, providing the option to expand storage capacity and enhance performance using high-speed solid-state drives. The F2-424 also includes one USB Type-C and one USB Type-A interface, allowing easy connection to external devices and peripherals.

Beyond its impressive performance, the TerraMaster F2-424 NAS offers a range of advanced features to enhance user experience and functionality. It supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, JBOD, Single, and TRAID, allowing users to customize their storage setup based on their specific needs and priorities. The device is capable of 4K video decoding and is compatible with the uPnP/DLNA protocol, making it an excellent choice for multimedia streaming and home entertainment setups. With a noise level of just 19dB(A) in standby mode, the F2-424 operates quietly, ensuring minimal disturbance in both home and office environments.

Pricing & Availability

The TerraMaster F2-424 2-bay NAS is competitively priced, offering excellent value for its advanced features and performance. It is available for purchase worldwide, catering to the needs of home users, small offices, and small businesses. The 424 series also includes two additional models: the F4-424, a 4-bay NAS, and the F4-424 Pro, a 4-bay NAS with enhanced specifications. This lineup provides options to suit various storage requirements and budgets. For detailed pricing and availability information, interested buyers can visit TerraMaster’s official website or contact authorized retailers. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of network attached storage solutions :

Specifications

Processor: Intel Celeron N95 4-core 4-thread Maximum turbo frequency: 3.4GHz Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics card with maximum dynamic frequency of 0.75GHz Supports AES NI hardware encryption

Memory: 8GB DDR5 4800MHz

Network: Two 2.5G Ethernet ports Supports Link Aggregation for network bandwidth up to 5 Gb

Storage: Two 2.5 GbE interfaces Built-in dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching Supports various RAID types: TRAID/Single/RAID 0/1 Online capacity expansion and online migration for RAID types Hot Spare configuration for the disk array Supports ext 4 and BTRFS file systems

Performance: Linear data transmission speed: up to 283 MB/s (with Seagate IronWolf 18TB x 2, RAID 0) Application load times: improved by 90% File and photo retrieval speed: improved by 40% Database response speed: improved by 50% PHP response for web pages: improved by 60%

Multimedia: 4K video decoding capability Compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol Supports streaming to various multimedia devices via TerraMaster’s Multimedia Server or third-party applications

Operating System: Runs on TOS, TerraMaster’s Linux-based operating system Supports network management, permission management, storage management, and resource monitoring Provides hundreds of free apps via the app market

File Services: Supports SMB, AFP, SFTP/FTP, iSCSI, NFS, and WebDAV Supports Windows AD domain and LDAP Permission management at the level of users, user groups, and file directories

Backup Solutions: Centralized Backup for servers, virtual machines, employee PCs, and file servers Duple Backup for offsite backups to remote TNAS, file servers, or cloud drives Snapshot technology for continuous snapshots of folders or iSCSI LUNs CloudSync for backup or synchronization with cloud drives

Virtualized Applications: Supports VirtualBox and Docker Compatible with Docker-compose and Portainer

Security: Supports pam identity authentication, AES 256 encryption, automatic account lockout, anti-DoS attack, firewall, and Security Isolation Mode

Commercial Applications: Supports building file servers, mail servers, web servers, FTP servers, MySQL databases, CRM, Node.js, Java VMs

Design: Tool-free hard disk tray Push-Lock design for secure hard disk installation Side sliding cover for easy M.2 SSD installation Intelligent temperature-controlled fan Dedicated ventilation channel for M.2 SSDs Sound-absorbing panels to minimize noise

Noise Level: Standby mode noise level: 19dB(A)



The TerraMaster F2-424 NAS is a powerful and versatile storage solution that combines advanced hardware, impressive speed enhancements, and user-friendly features. Whether for personal data management or business-critical applications, the F2-424 offers a reliable and efficient platform to streamline data storage, access, and sharing. With its competitive pricing and worldwide availability, this NAS device is an attractive option for those seeking to unleash superior data management capabilities.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals