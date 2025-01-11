5 Secret Windows Tools You’re Not Using : But Should Be!

Have you ever felt like your computer could do so much more, but you’re just scratching the surface of its capabilities? If you’re a Windows user, you’re not alone. With every update, Microsoft quietly adds new tools and features to make your life easier, but many of these gems remain hidden in plain sight. Whether you’re juggling work projects, managing personal tasks, or just trying to keep your system running smoothly, there’s a good chance you’re missing out on some seriously useful tricks that could save you time and effort. The good news? You don’t have to be a tech wizard to unlock them.

In this guide by Kevin Stratvert learn more about five lesser-known Windows features that can transform the way you use your computer. From smarter ways to copy and paste to AI-powered tools for editing text and images, these updates are designed to boost your productivity without adding extra complexity. And as a bonus, we’ll share a simple tweak to help your system run faster and more efficiently.

Snipping Tool: Beyond Basic Screenshots

The Snipping Tool has evolved into a robust application that does much more than capture screenshots. One of its most valuable features is Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which allows you to extract text directly from images. This functionality is particularly helpful for copying text from scanned documents or screenshots, eliminating the need for manual retyping.

Another major enhancement is the inclusion of screen recording with audio, allowing you to capture both system and microphone sound. This is ideal for creating tutorials, presentations, or documenting issues for technical support. To improve accessibility, you can also customize shortcuts, such as assigning the Print Screen key to launch the tool instantly. These updates make the Snipping Tool an essential resource for both personal and professional use.

Notepad: A Classic, Modernized

Notepad, a long-standing staple of Windows, has been revamped to cater to modern users’ needs. The addition of a dark mode helps reduce eye strain during extended use, while the ability to zoom in and out improves readability. Automatic text saving ensures that your work is preserved, even if the application closes unexpectedly.

One of the most exciting updates is the integration of an AI-powered text rewriting feature. This tool allows you to adjust the tone, length, or format of your text with ease, making it perfect for quick edits or refining content. These enhancements elevate Notepad from a basic text editor to a versatile tool for everyday tasks, whether you’re drafting notes or editing documents.

5 Hidden Windows Features

Microsoft Paint: Creativity Meets AI

Microsoft Paint has undergone a remarkable transformation with the integration of advanced AI tools. The inclusion of DALL-E 3 enables users to generate and enhance images using AI-generated content, unlocking new creative possibilities for both casual and professional projects.

Other notable features include background removal, which simplifies isolating subjects in images, and layer management, a capability typically found in professional graphic design software. These tools make Paint a powerful yet user-friendly option for creating presentations, editing photos, or experimenting with digital art. With these updates, Paint has evolved into a comprehensive platform for creativity.

Clipboard History: Simplifying Copy-Paste

Clipboard History, accessible via the Windows-V shortcut, is a highly practical feature for managing copied items. It stores a history of your copied text, images, and links, allowing you to access and reuse them without repeatedly switching between applications.

For multitaskers, this tool is invaluable, as it saves time and effort when juggling multiple projects. By streamlining the copy-paste process, Clipboard History enhances efficiency and reduces frustration, making it an indispensable feature for anyone looking to optimize their workflow.

Microsoft Edge: Built-In PDF Editing

Microsoft Edge has expanded its capabilities to include lightweight PDF editing tools, making it more than just a web browser. You can annotate, highlight, and add text directly within the browser, eliminating the need for additional software.

These tools are particularly useful for quick edits or collaborative projects, allowing you to make changes on the fly. Whether you’re reviewing documents or sharing feedback, Edge’s PDF editing functionality positions it as a versatile productivity tool that simplifies document management.

Optimize Startup Apps

A cluttered startup process can significantly slow down your computer’s boot time and overall performance. By managing your startup apps through the “Startup Apps” settings, you can disable unnecessary programs from launching automatically.

This adjustment not only speeds up your system but also frees up resources for more critical tasks. Regularly reviewing and optimizing your startup apps is a straightforward yet effective way to maintain a smooth and efficient workflow. Taking a few minutes to manage these settings can result in noticeable improvements in system responsiveness.

