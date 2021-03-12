Here is another look at the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was made official this week, the handset comes with some serious specifications.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it has a massive 18GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Lets have another look at the device in a new unboxing video from Mrwhostheboss.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate, it also comes a 6000 mAh battery and 65W fast wired charging, there is also 30W wireless charging.

The handset has a range of high end cameras, these include a 24 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source: Mrwhosetheboss

