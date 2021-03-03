Here is another look at iOS 14.5 beta 3 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 3 to developers yesterday, they also released iPadOS 14.5 beta 3 at the same time, both betas were released to developers.

Apple is also expected to make the software available to public beta testers shortly, we saw a video of the OS earlier and now we have another video.

The new video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a further look at this new beta and some of the new features that are available with it.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.5 software some time in March, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.

Source &Image Credit: Brandon Butch

