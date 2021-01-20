Here is another look at iOS 14.4 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.4 beta 2 for developers and public beta testers, we previously saw a couple of video of the new beta and now we have another one.

The new video is from iDeviceHelp and it gives us another look at the latest beta of iOS 14.4 on the iPhone.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone in iOS 14.4 and also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 14.4, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting it to land some time in February.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals