Here is another look at iOS 13.4.1 and iOS 13.4.5 Beta 1

Apple recently released their iOS 13.4.1 software update to fix a big with FaceTime when calling older devices, they also released iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 to developers.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 13.4.1 software update and some videos of the new beta of iOS 13.4.5. Now we have another video from Zollotech which gives us another look at these two versions of Apple’s mobile OS.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are still some minor issues in the new iOS 13.4.1 update, particularly with the mail app on your device. This is something that I have noticed myself regularly on both my iPhone and iPad, hopefully Apple will fix this in a future update.

The main issue that was introduced with the iOS 13.4 software update has now been fixed. This was a bug in FaceTime where you could not make FaceTime calls or receive them to and from devices that were running another version of iOS, this has now been fixed in the iOS 13.4.1 software update.

We are expecting Apple to release a new beta of iOS 13.4.5 some time this week, it will be a while before the final version of the software lands, we are expecting it either and the end of this month or early next month.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals