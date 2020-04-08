iOS 13.4.1 speed test (Video)

Apple released iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 yesterday, the update came with some bug fixes, including one for a recent FaceTime bug.

We have already seen a video of what is new in this new version of iOS and now we have another video, this one is a speed test video.

In the video below we get to see if there are any speed improvements in iOS 13.4.1, if you want to skip to a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:16, iPhone 6s 06:53, iPhone 7 13:31, iPhone 8 19:55 and iPhone XR 25:55.

As we can see from the video the there are no major speed improvements in the boot up times with this new version of Apple’s iOS, there are also no speed improvements with the various range of apps.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

