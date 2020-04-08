Whats new in iOS 13.4.1 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 software updates, these updates were designed to fix an issue with FaceTime that started when iOS 13.4 was released.

Now we have a new video from Zollotech which gives us a look at what is new in the iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 software updates.

As we can see from the video the latest updates include bug fixes, the main one being the bug fix for the FaceTime issue on the iPhone and iPad. There is also a fix for an issue with Bluetooth and also a fix for an issue on the 2020 iPad Pro.

The new iOS and iPadOS software updates are now available to download, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

