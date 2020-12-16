Hennessey Venom F5 production road car debuts

Typically when we are talking about Hennessey, we’re talking about some other manufacturer’s automobile that they’ve taken and tweaked for more performance and style. Hennessey has revealed the production version of its car called the Venom F5. Hennessey says the Venom F5 offers performance and driving experience unmatched by other vehicles.

Power comes from a Hennessey “Fury” engine, a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-8 making 1817 horsepower and 1193 pound-foot of torque. Those numbers make the Venom F5 the most powerful production vehicle ever made.

Hennessey uses a bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, carbon fiber body panels, and other components to make the vehicle as lightweight and strong as possible. The dry weight is 2998 pounds. The interior is meant to be driver-focused with an F1/fighter jet-inspired steering wheel and controls with a handcrafted two-place interior. The Venom F5 can reach 124 mph from zero in 4.7 seconds and aims for a top speed of 311 mph.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals