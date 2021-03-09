Hennessey pumps up the McLaren 765LT

Hennessey has been taking fast cars and making them faster for over three decades, and it’s got a new and very cool car for us to lust over. The car is called the Hennessey McLaren 765LT, and the beast has 1000 bhp. That power number is a significant increase over stock and gives the McLaren a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds.

Interestingly, Hennessey found that McLaren is underrating the 765LT from the factory, finding that it delivered 765 horsepower at the wheels, meaning it’s closer to 865 bhp. The basic McLaren 765LT starts at over $350,000, with the Hennessey HPE1000 upgrades adding another $24,950.

The exterior of the car remains stock save for some new emblems. The full upgrade list includes:

High-Flow Air Filters

Factory ECU Re-calibration

Hennessey Stainless Steel Down Pipe

Professional Installation

All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids

Exterior Hennessey Emblem

Exterior HPE1000 Emblems

Serial Numbered Dash Plaque

Serial Numbered Engine Plaque

