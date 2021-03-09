Hennessey pumps up the McLaren 765LT

Hennessey has been taking fast cars and making them faster for over three decades, and it’s got a new and very cool car for us to lust over. The car is called the Hennessey McLaren 765LT, and the beast has 1000 bhp. That power number is a significant increase over stock and gives the McLaren a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds.
Interestingly, Hennessey found that McLaren is underrating the 765LT from the factory, finding that it delivered 765 horsepower at the wheels, meaning it’s closer to 865 bhp. The basic McLaren 765LT starts at over $350,000, with the Hennessey HPE1000 upgrades adding another $24,950.
The exterior of the car remains stock save for some new emblems. The full upgrade list includes:
- High-Flow Air Filters
- Factory ECU Re-calibration
- Hennessey Stainless Steel Down Pipe
- Professional Installation
- All Necessary Gaskets and Fluids
- Exterior Hennessey Emblem
- Exterior HPE1000 Emblems
- Serial Numbered Dash Plaque
- Serial Numbered Engine Plaque
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.