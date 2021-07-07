Hennessey Legend Edition Mustang GT limited to 50 units

Tuning firm Hennessey has announced its latest custom creation based on the 2021 to 2022 Mustang GT. The car started as a run-of-the-mill Mustang GT, and it’s turned into the Hennessey Legend Edition with the addition of a 3.0-liter supercharger. The supercharger pushes its power output to 808 horsepower with 677 pound-foot of torque.

That is a significant increase in horsepower and torque compared to the standard 5.0-liter V-8 engine. The car can reach 60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running a quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds at 132 mph. Hennessey claims the top speed is over 200 mph.

Conversion into the Legend Edition involves the supercharger previously mentioned along with an air to water intercooler, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, a high flow air induction system, and dyno calibration. Other touches include carbon fiber tidbits on the exterior, including a front splitter, side sills, and rear spoiler. The car also gets custom wheels with high-performance tires and lowered suspension. Larger six-piston Brembo front brake calipers are an option. Hennessey plans to build 50 of the vehicles, each offering a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

