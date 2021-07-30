Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro has 1,000 HP

Hennessey is launching a new limited edition Camaro, the Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro and the car comes with 1,000 horsepower.

There will be just 30 units of the Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro at each one will cost $135,000, have a look at the video below, it certainly sounds and looks very impressive.

The Exorcist was created by Hennessey to ‘slay the Dodge Demon,’ a task it more than achieved thanks to its 217 mph top speed, 2.1 second 0-60 mph time and 9.57 second ¼ mile. Hennessey’s iconic enhancement of the stock Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 raised the bar on muscle cars with customers worldwide queuing up for its supercharged V8 thrills and 883 lb-ft of torque.





Hennessey’s engineers upgrade, re-calibrate and improve almost every area of the Camaro’s powertrain from installing a high-flow supercharger and air induction system, to a custom Hennessey camshaft, ported cylinder heads, long-tube stainless steel headers, and high-flow catalytic converters. The upgrades and Anniversary Edition Exorcist is priced at $135,000 (including the base Camaro ZL1) with the model benefitting from Hennessey’s two-year / 24,000 mile warranty.

You can find out more details about the new Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro overt at Hennessey at the link below.

Source Hennessey

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals