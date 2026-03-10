Helix 02 Humanoid Robot: Living Room Tidy : Whole-Body Manipulation and Flexible Object Handling

The Helix 02 humanoid robot from Figure Robotics showcases a remarkable ability to handle the complexities of living room cleanup, a task that demands both adaptability and precision. Unlike the structured layouts of kitchens, living rooms present unpredictable challenges, such as cluttered surfaces, narrow spaces and a variety of objects ranging from rigid remotes to flexible blankets. Helix 02 addresses these challenges through its unified neural system, which combines real-time decision-making with advanced dexterity and spatial awareness. For instance, it can fold blankets, organize books on shelves and even navigate tight spaces while carrying multiple items, demonstrating a level of competence that bridges the gap between robotics and human-like task execution.

In this explainer, you’ll discover how Helix 02 uses features like bimanual manipulation to lift and sort items efficiently and force-controlled actuation to handle delicate tasks such as arranging pillows or operating remotes. You’ll also learn how its palm cameras and tactile sensors enable fine motor skills, allowing it to adapt to diverse objects and environments with ease. Whether it’s coordinating whole-body movements to free its hands or navigating through furniture with precision, Helix 02 offers valuable insights into the future of domestic robotics.

Helix 02 Humanoid Robot

The Helix 02 humanoid robot, developed by Figure Robotics, represents a significant leap in robotic intelligence and task execution. Building on its earlier success in autonomously cleaning kitchens, Helix 02 now tackles the more intricate challenge of tidying living rooms. This task underscores the robot’s ability to adapt to unstructured and dynamic environments by seamlessly integrating locomotion, dexterity and sensory feedback into a unified neural system. Through real-time decision-making and continuous learning, Helix 02 demonstrates its capacity to handle complex, everyday tasks with exceptional precision and efficiency. Its performance not only highlights technological innovation but also hints at the fantastic potential of humanoid robots in domestic settings.

Why Living Room Cleanup is Challenging

Tidying a living room presents unique challenges due to its unpredictable and cluttered nature. Unlike structured environments, living rooms often feature a wide variety of objects placed in random locations, requiring a robot to navigate tight spaces and adapt to diverse tasks. Helix 02 must handle items ranging from rigid objects like remote controls to flexible ones such as blankets and pillows. Its ability to adjust mid-task, use both hands effectively and coordinate whole-body movements is critical to overcoming these obstacles. For example, Helix 02 can:

Pick up scattered toys and neatly place them in storage bins.

Fold blankets and arrange pillows on couches with precision.

Organize books on shelves while maneuvering through narrow gaps between furniture.

These tasks demand a combination of dexterity, adaptability and spatial awareness. Helix 02 executes them seamlessly, showcasing its advanced capabilities in dynamic, real-world scenarios.

Key Capabilities in Action

Helix 02’s performance during living room cleanup highlights several advanced capabilities that set it apart from other robotic systems:

Tool Use: The robot can clean surfaces using a spray bottle and towel, demonstrating its ability to handle household tools effectively.

The robot can clean surfaces using a spray bottle and towel, demonstrating its ability to handle household tools effectively. Dynamic Object Handling: Flexible items like blankets and pillows are managed with remarkable precision, making sure proper placement and arrangement.

Flexible items like blankets and pillows are managed with remarkable precision, making sure proper placement and arrangement. Bimanual Manipulation: Helix 02 uses both hands to lift storage bins or scoop objects into containers, enhancing its efficiency in multitasking.

Helix 02 uses both hands to lift storage bins or scoop objects into containers, enhancing its efficiency in multitasking. Whole-Body Coordination: The robot can free its hands by tucking items under its arms, optimizing its ability to carry multiple objects simultaneously.

The robot can free its hands by tucking items under its arms, optimizing its ability to carry multiple objects simultaneously. Fine Motor Skills: Tasks such as reorienting and operating a TV remote are performed with delicate control, reflecting its advanced motor capabilities.

Tasks such as reorienting and operating a TV remote are performed with delicate control, reflecting its advanced motor capabilities. Controlled Movements: Helix 02 can throw pillows onto couches with precision, applying just the right amount of force for the task.

Helix 02 can throw pillows onto couches with precision, applying just the right amount of force for the task. Navigation in Tight Spaces: The robot maneuvers through narrow gaps while carrying or manipulating objects, showcasing its spatial awareness and adaptability.

These capabilities illustrate Helix 02’s ability to perform tasks that require a blend of precision, strength and adaptability, making it a versatile tool for household management.

The Technology Behind Helix 02

At the core of Helix 02’s new performance is its advanced neural system, known as “System 0.” This unified system processes data from a variety of sensors, allowing real-time decision-making and task execution. The following technological advancements are key to its success:

Palm Cameras and Tactile Sensors: These sensors provide detailed feedback for fine motor control and object manipulation, allowing the robot to handle delicate and complex tasks with ease.

These sensors provide detailed feedback for fine motor control and object manipulation, allowing the robot to handle delicate and complex tasks with ease. Continuous Learning: Helix 02 improves its performance over time by learning from data, eliminating the need for frequent reprogramming or new algorithms.

Helix 02 improves its performance over time by learning from data, eliminating the need for frequent reprogramming or new algorithms. Force-Controlled Actuation: This feature enables precise application of force, allowing the robot to perform tasks such as unscrewing bottle caps or dispensing liquids with accuracy.

These innovations enable Helix 02 to perform tasks with a level of dexterity and adaptability that sets a new benchmark in humanoid robotics. By combining sensory input with advanced processing capabilities, the robot achieves a level of autonomy and precision previously unattainable in domestic robotics.

Why It Matters

Helix 02’s ability to autonomously tidy a living room marks a significant milestone in the development of scalable humanoid intelligence. By seamlessly integrating locomotion and manipulation into a single, continuous system, the robot advances the field of loco-manipulation. This breakthrough has far-reaching implications for both home and workplace environments, where robots like Helix 02 could assist with a variety of everyday tasks, from cleaning to organizing.

The robot’s success in handling unstructured environments demonstrates its potential to reduce the burden of repetitive household chores, freeing up time for more meaningful activities. Moreover, its adaptability and continuous learning capabilities suggest a future where humanoid robots can seamlessly integrate into human environments, performing tasks that were once considered too complex for machines.

Breakthroughs in Dexterity

One of Helix 02’s most impressive features is its ability to handle tasks that demand advanced dexterity. These include:

Unscrewing bottle caps with controlled grip and torque, showcasing its ability to perform intricate tasks with precision.

Extracting pills from cluttered organizers using tactile and visual feedback, demonstrating its fine motor skills.

Dispensing precise syringe volumes through force-controlled actuation, highlighting its ability to handle delicate medical tasks.

Picking up small, irregular objects from clutter with tactile precision, expanding its range of applications in diverse environments.

These capabilities underscore the robot’s potential to perform intricate tasks that require a high degree of precision and control. By mastering such tasks, Helix 02 paves the way for broader applications in both domestic and professional settings.

Looking Ahead

The success of Helix 02 in tidying a living room signals a future where humanoid robots can autonomously perform a wide array of complex tasks. By using continuous learning, these robots can expand their capabilities without the need for specialized programming or engineering. This progress brings us closer to the realization of general-purpose humanoid systems, capable of adapting to and thriving in dynamic, real-world environments.

Helix 02 is more than just a technological achievement; it is a glimpse into the future of robotics. As machines like Helix 02 become more integrated into daily life, they promise to simplify everyday tasks, enhance productivity and redefine the relationship between humans and technology.

Source: Figure



