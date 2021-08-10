Ranvoo innovative heated towel rail also kills 99% of bacteria

If you are searching for a towel rail that not only dries your towels 33% faster but also sanitizes them by killing up to 99% of bacteria, the Ranvoo might be worth more investigation. Designed to provide you with a look salon spa experience every day while being environmentally friendly and using a minimal amount of electricity, the heated towel rail has launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 150 backers with still 24 days remaining. The unique design can be installed by yourself without the need for a plumber or electrician and uses carbon fibre as the electrical heating element to save you money and time.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ranvoo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Ranvoo heated towel rail project review the promotional video below.

“Ranvoo quickly dries and sanitizes your towels while keeping them easily accessible, creating a warm, healthy and comforting end to every bath or shower. It transcends seasons and locales to reduce damp and mildew on your towels and in a surrounding space. Besides towels, Ranvoo can be used to dry and disinfect delicate clothing, such as swimming suits, underwear, socks, pajamas and much more.”

“Unlike other electric or hydronic towel warmers that require a plumber or an electrician to install it, you can, all by yourself, firmly mount Ranvoo to the wall through the adhesive on its back, completely tool-free and drill-free. As a result, your entire family will enjoy the comfort, style and function provided by Ranvoo.”

“We conducted an experiment on the drying effect of Ranvoo in comparison to two other brands in the same condition. Three identical towels, wetted with the same amount of water on the same spot, were respectively hung on three different towel warmers which were turned on at the same time to start heating. The weight of each towel was recorded every 10 minutes until they were fully dried.”

