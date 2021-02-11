Portable battery-powered heated blanket hits Kickstarter

If you are in the market for a portable battery-powered heated blanket for your outdoor adventures, you may be interested in the new FLEXTAILGEAR Heated Blanket. The unique heated blanket is equipped with carbon fibre heating technology and weighs just 200 g. It is powered by USB and has three adjustable temperatures, the blanket is also waterproof and constructed from a “skin friendly fabric”. Enabling you to preheat your sleeping bag or simply warm yourself while sitting outside.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Flex campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Flex heated blanket project play the promotional video below.

“A Traditional heated blanket is made of fragile heating wire that is vulnerable and can’t keep up with the conditions or your lifestyle. We use high-tech carbon fiber heating wire and the latest weaving technology to weave carbon fiber yarn and cotton thread into a heating blanket. It makes heating faster, safer, and more stable and completely avoids the hardness of carbon fiber heating wire and traditional heating wire.”

“We provide you the most convenient, safe, and multifunctional heated gear to you. It will keep you warm and cozy any time of day or night. Perfect for winter and fall chilly weather. Take it with you wherever you go. Just press on Button and let the warmth overtake you.”

“FLEXTAILGEAR Heated blanket could be powered by a power bank or other USB plugs and can be taken to anywhere to keep you warm and comfortable. Perfect for use at home, in office, car, outdoors, and travel. It also features 3 warming settings (High temperature/Medium temperature/low temperature) to maintain your own perfect comfort level. A 5000mAh power bank can achieve a 10-hour heating demand at low temperature.”

