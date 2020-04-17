Unique Arduino heartbeat visualizer

A unique project has been created by instructor balls member Sharathnaik, who has used a little Arduino Nano programming and 3D printed parts to create a unique heartbeat and visualiser. Other components used in the project include a MAX30100 Pulse Oximeter SpO2 and Heart-Rate Sensor Module.

“We have all either felt or heard our heart beating but not many of us have seen it. This was the thought that made me start with this project. A simple way to visually see your heartbeat using a Heart sensor and also teaching you basics about electronics and robotics along with being fun to use and appealing to look at.”

“The MAX30100 is an integrated pulse oximetry and heart rate monitor sensor solution. It combines two LEDs, a photodetector, optimized optics, and low-noise analog signal processing to detect pulse oximetry and heart-rate signals. The MAX30100 breakout operates from 1.8V and 5.5V power supplies and can be powered down through software with negligible standby current, permitting the power supply to remain connected at all times.”

for more information on building your very own heartbeat visualiser using an Arduino Nano microcontroller and heart rate sensor jump over to the official Instructables project page.

Source : Instructables : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals