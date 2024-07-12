Improve your health with ExerRing an AI wearable wellness coach fitness ring $119

Imagine having a personal wellness coach with you at all times, guiding you towards your health goals with precision and motivation. That’s exactly what the ExerRing offers. This AI-powered smart ring is designed to provide you with personalized wellness support by integrating advanced AI and biometric data. Here’s how the ExerRing can transform your health and fitness journey.

ExerRing

Early adopter pledges are now available for the fitness ring from roughly $119 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Takeaways AI-powered smart ring for personalized wellness tracking

Continuous health monitoring including heart rate, body temperature, and sleep cycles

Optimized fitness and activity tracking with deep learning

Enhanced user experience with smart touch control and water resistance

Motivational and analytical support through the ExerChain app

Health Monitoring:

– Heart rate tracking

– Body temperature monitoring

– Blood oxygen level measurement

– Sleep cycle analysis (REM and deep sleep stages)

– Breathing quality monitoring during sleep

– Optimized heart rate monitoring using deep learning

– Total Energy Expenditure (TEE) calculation

– Tracks exercise time, heart rate, distance, calories burned, and steps

– Supports over 20 activity types

– Smart touch control

– Sleek, lightweight design

– Structureless circular interior

– IP68 water resistance

– ExerChain app for insights and motivational content

– Body fat management

– Active Metabolic Rate (AMR) boost

With the ExerRing, you can keep a close eye on your health metrics around the clock. This smart ring tracks your heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels continuously. It also provides a detailed analysis of your sleep cycles, including REM and deep sleep stages, and monitors your breathing quality during sleep.

This comprehensive monitoring ensures that you have all the data you need to make informed decisions about your health. Imagine waking up and knowing exactly how well you slept, or being able to track fluctuations in your body temperature that might indicate the onset of illness. The ExerRing makes this possible, giving you a holistic view of your health.

Wearable Wellness Coach

The ExerRing is not just about monitoring; it’s about optimizing your fitness routine. Using deep learning, it offers optimized heart rate monitoring to help you burn fat more efficiently. It calculates your Total Energy Expenditure (TEE) based on your physical activity and body data, giving you a clear picture of your energy use.

Whether you’re tracking exercise time, heart rate, distance, calories burned, or steps, the ExerRing fitness ring has you covered. It supports over 20 different activity types, providing personalized insights to help you get the most out of your workouts. Imagine training for a marathon and having a device that not only tracks your progress but also offers insights on how to improve your performance. The ExerRing does just that, making it an invaluable tool for anyone serious about their fitness.

Ease of use is a key feature of the ExerRing. With smart touch control, you can easily interact with your workout playlists, videos, and even capture moments on the go. Its sleek, lightweight design ensures maximum comfort, thanks to its structureless circular interior. Plus, with IP68 water resistance, you can wear it worry-free during workouts and showers. Imagine being able to control your music or take a quick photo without having to fumble with your phone. The ExerRing’s intuitive design makes it easy to stay focused on your workout while still staying connected.

If the ExerRing campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the ExerRing wearable wellness coach project check out the promotional video below.

The ExerChain app is your go-to source for insights and motivational content. It helps you manage body fat and boosts your active metabolic rate (AMR) for better fat burn. The app’s detailed analysis and motivational insights make it easier to stay on track and achieve your wellness goals. Imagine having a virtual coach that not only tracks your progress but also provides you with tips and motivation to keep going. The ExerChain app does just that, making it easier than ever to stay committed to your health and fitness journey.

The ExerRing is more than just a smart ring; it’s a comprehensive tool designed to improve your health and wellness through continuous monitoring and personalized insights. Transform your wellness journey today with the ExerRing. Imagine a future where you have all the tools you need to achieve your health goals right at your fingertips. The ExerRing makes that future a reality, offering you the support and insights you need to live your healthiest life.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the fitness ring, jump over to the official ExerRing crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

