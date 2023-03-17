Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp

By

xDuoo TA-30 Tube DAC Amp

The unique looking xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp offers a fully SPECT modern audio conversion and tube amplifier priced at $599 offering a discount from the recommended retail price of $710 for a limited time. The TA-30 is equipped with an ESS ES9038Q2M DAC and a headphone amplifier that can output an impressive 3000 milliwatts at 32 ohms—enough to drive the most demanding headphones.

xDuoo TA-30 tube amp

Headphone Amp

Watch this video on YouTube.

Integrated into the design of the headphone amp are two tubes: a thick-sounding 5Z3P used for high-voltage rectification, and a precise-sounding ECC82 tube used to process the audio. To meet all connectivity needs, the TA-30 has USB, coaxial, and optical inputs. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 powered by a Qualcomm CSR8675 chip which supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX LL, aptX HD, and LDAC formats.

xDuoo TA-30 connections

Specifications of the xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp :

  • xDuoo
  • Power Supply: AC220V /110V
  • Screen: 1.3 in OLED
  • Compatible OS: Windows 7, 8, 10; Mac OSX, IOS; Android
  • Output power: 3000mW at 32 ohms
  • USB / OPT / COA / BT frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz(± 0.5 dB)
  • AMP frequency response: 10 Hz – 100 kHz (± 0.5 dB)
  • USB input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-32bit/44.1k-768kHz
  • USB input sampling rate support (DXD): 24-32 bit/352.8k-384kHz
  • USB input sampling rate support (DSD): 64-512
  • Sampling Rate Support of OPT/COA IN
  • Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-24bit/44.1K-192kHz
  • Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (DSD): DSD64 (DOP)
  • Bluetooth format support: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL, LDAC
  • S/N: 110dB (A weighted)
  • THD+N: 0.5%@1kHz
  • Crosstalk: ≥ 65dB
  • Dimensions: 11.4 x 4.3 x 6.7 in (29 x 11 x 17 cm)
  • Weight: 6.6 lbs (3.0 kg)

Source : Drop

 

Filed Under: Gadgets News



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets