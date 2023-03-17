The unique looking xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp offers a fully SPECT modern audio conversion and tube amplifier priced at $599 offering a discount from the recommended retail price of $710 for a limited time. The TA-30 is equipped with an ESS ES9038Q2M DAC and a headphone amplifier that can output an impressive 3000 milliwatts at 32 ohms—enough to drive the most demanding headphones.
Integrated into the design of the headphone amp are two tubes: a thick-sounding 5Z3P used for high-voltage rectification, and a precise-sounding ECC82 tube used to process the audio. To meet all connectivity needs, the TA-30 has USB, coaxial, and optical inputs. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 powered by a Qualcomm CSR8675 chip which supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX LL, aptX HD, and LDAC formats.
Specifications of the xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp :
- Power Supply: AC220V /110V
- Screen: 1.3 in OLED
- Compatible OS: Windows 7, 8, 10; Mac OSX, IOS; Android
- Output power: 3000mW at 32 ohms
- USB / OPT / COA / BT frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz(± 0.5 dB)
- AMP frequency response: 10 Hz – 100 kHz (± 0.5 dB)
- USB input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-32bit/44.1k-768kHz
- USB input sampling rate support (DXD): 24-32 bit/352.8k-384kHz
- USB input sampling rate support (DSD): 64-512
- Sampling Rate Support of OPT/COA IN
- Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-24bit/44.1K-192kHz
- Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (DSD): DSD64 (DOP)
- Bluetooth format support: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL, LDAC
- S/N: 110dB (A weighted)
- THD+N: 0.5%@1kHz
- Crosstalk: ≥ 65dB
- Dimensions: 11.4 x 4.3 x 6.7 in (29 x 11 x 17 cm)
- Weight: 6.6 lbs (3.0 kg)
Source : Drop
