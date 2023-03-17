The unique looking xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp offers a fully SPECT modern audio conversion and tube amplifier priced at $599 offering a discount from the recommended retail price of $710 for a limited time. The TA-30 is equipped with an ESS ES9038Q2M DAC and a headphone amplifier that can output an impressive 3000 milliwatts at 32 ohms—enough to drive the most demanding headphones.

Headphone Amp

Integrated into the design of the headphone amp are two tubes: a thick-sounding 5Z3P used for high-voltage rectification, and a precise-sounding ECC82 tube used to process the audio. To meet all connectivity needs, the TA-30 has USB, coaxial, and optical inputs. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 powered by a Qualcomm CSR8675 chip which supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX LL, aptX HD, and LDAC formats.

Specifications of the xDuoo TA-30 Tube headphone DAC Amp :

Power Supply: AC220V /110V

Screen: 1.3 in OLED

Compatible OS: Windows 7, 8, 10; Mac OSX, IOS; Android

Output power: 3000mW at 32 ohms

USB / OPT / COA / BT frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz(± 0.5 dB)

AMP frequency response: 10 Hz – 100 kHz (± 0.5 dB)

USB input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-32bit/44.1k-768kHz

USB input sampling rate support (DXD): 24-32 bit/352.8k-384kHz

USB input sampling rate support (DSD): 64-512

Sampling Rate Support of OPT/COA IN

Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (PCM): 16-24bit/44.1K-192kHz

Optical / Coaxial input sampling rate support (DSD): DSD64 (DOP)

Bluetooth format support: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL, LDAC

S/N: 110dB (A weighted)

THD+N: 0.5%@1kHz

Crosstalk: ≥ 65dB

Dimensions: 11.4 x 4.3 x 6.7 in (29 x 11 x 17 cm)

Weight: 6.6 lbs (3.0 kg)

Source : Drop





