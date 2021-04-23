Compact 9-in-1 USB hub with HDMI, Thunderbolt and USB-C

If you are in the market for a small portable yet very versatile HDMI and USB-C hub offering support for Thunderbolt 3 and a total of nine ports including 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HD port, 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1 x RJ45 port, 1 x 3.5 mm audio jack and a power delivery port. The new crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo might be worth more investigation.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 66% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the project play the promotional video below.

“Expand your computer’s abilities with the 9-in-1 USB-C Hub. Offering HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, this indispensable gadget has a Type-C port that lets you connect up to two monitors at once. In fact, using modern technology, this hub gives you 9 ports altogether. You’ll get 3 USB 3.0 ports, a 4K HD port, 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, an RJ45 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a power delivery port. With a sleek, modern design, it eliminates the use of connector cords and gives you ports right at the source.”

“Additionally, supporting 40 Gbps transmission speeds, this USB-C hub lets you get your work done in seconds. Impressively, this gadget does even more: it also acts as a heat-dispersing device. It raises your computer slightly to an ergonomic angle that improves air circulation under the base.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

