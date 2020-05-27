HBO Max is now available in the US

HBO has launched its new streaming service, HBO Max in the US from today and it is looking to take on Netflix with its new streaming service.

HBO Max comes with a wide range of content, including s range of new and exclusive shows, these include Love Life with Anna Kendrick, Craftopia, and more.

Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”

You can find out more details about HBO Max over at HBO’s website at the link below, the streaming service is available for $14.99 a month.

