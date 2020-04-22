HBO Max arrives May 27th

WarnerMedia has confirmed that HBO Max will launch on May 27th. For several months, the company has been promising the streaming service would be ready this May, but it hadn’t revealed a specific date until now.

HBO Max will deliver 10,000 hours of content, including a handful of launch day premieres. There’s Love Life, a comedy starring Anna Kendrick; On the Record, a Sundance documentary; Legendary, a series about an underground ballroom dance competition; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube’s LaurDIY; the new Looney Tunes Cartoons; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show. That’s a little something for everybody to enjoy, but not really Earth shattering compared to what you can find elsewhere from their competitors.

We know that HBO Max will include the entire HBO service, plus select Warner Bros. titles and originals. A few months ago, we even heard that HBO Max announced that it was forming a production company dedicated to streaming films, and it has promised Friends, The Wire, and a Theranos documentary to name a few.

HBO Max will be priced at $14.99 per month for users. It is a free upgrade for HBO Now subscribers though, and AT&T customers will also get free access to the service.

