Hard West 2 Western adventure game launches on PC

Gamers who fancy exploring the American West may be interested to know that Western adventure game sequel Hard West 2 has launched on PC enabling you to take control of a supernatural posse and catch the mysterious Ghost Train. “Outsmart, outcheat and outgun your enemies in this turn-based tactics game set in a Wild West world where nothing is as it seems.”

“When first-class con man Gin Carter raids a legendary “ghost train” in search of gold, he discovers it haunted by the Devil himself! Now Gin must lead a posse of extraordinary outlaws to save his soul in a land claimed by darkness. Hard West 2 aggressively ups the ante on the usual tactics gameplay experience, with multiple ways to go on the offensive and change the tide of a fight to your advantage based on your posse’s configuration, skills and traits. Each kill will activate your Bravado and refill your Action Points, so you can keep the streak going with the unstoppable force of a steam train.”

Gameplay features

– Lead a Supernatural Posse: Responsibility for your squad of gunslinging outlaws, witches and other mysterious beings lands at your boots. Give your team members bonus skills or enhance existing powers with cards from the Deck of Haunts, then arm them with guns, explosives, trinkets, or just some beans and whiskey to keep them in top shape. Synergize your party’s abilities to pull off devastating attacks and control the battlefield. Make the right calls to get more Loyalty Points and use their support to solve predicaments and sub-quests.

– Conquer the Dark Frontier: Explore the frozen wastelands and lawless frontier towns of the Wild West in a desperate battle against the living and undead. Fight across dynamic levels that’ll keep your brain as busy as your trigger. Let your Western imagination run wild with thrilling horseback chases and train heists.

– Unleash Your Bravado: In Hard West 2, you no longer have to hide behind cover, as each kill will replenish your Action Points! Go on the offensive, and chain together brutal kills to extend your streak as you take down anyone or anything brazen enough to stand in your way!

– The Good, the Bad & the Undead: Wild West folk tales and the occult collide in a character-driven story featuring the voice talents of Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darien Sills-Evans (Days Gone) and Adam Gifford (The Colony), co-written by Origins Award winner and New York Times bestseller Matt Forbeck (Deadlands) with a score by BAFTA Award winner Jason Graves (Dead Space).

“You are Gin Carter, a notorious outlaw with a reputation as dangerous as the frontier itself. On the hunt for a big score, you hear talk that the legendary “Ghost Train” is heading your way loaded with federal gold. This is the one. You swiftly assemble a posse of outlaws, some with guns, others with the kind of supernatural skills that make saloon bars fall silent in a split second.

With careful planning and positioning, a clever player can blow a hole through enemy lines and lay waste to the stragglers before they even have a chance to take their turn. The smallest decisions can have an explosive impact in the blink of an eye, rewarding creative thinking and skillful execution at every opportunity.”

