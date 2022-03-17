Ghostwire Tokyo inspired by real-life supernatural folklore

If you would like to learn more about the inspiration behind the supernatural characters from the new Ghostwire Tokyo action adventure game which will be launching later this week on March 25, 2022. Parker Wilhelm Content Manager at Bethesda Softworks has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more of the folklore stories used as inspiration for the supernatural videogame created by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks.

Ghostwire Tokyo will be available to play on PC and PlayStation 5 and takes the form of a single player action adventure directed by Kenji Kimura with music composed by Masatoshi Yanagi in a game created using the Unreal Engine 4 platform. “Nearly all of Tokyo’s citizens have vanished mysteriously, and otherworldly spirits (known as Visitors) have invaded the city. Akito, the game’s protagonist, is possessed by a spirit detective named KK, who, while having his own agenda, grants him supernatural powers. As Akito combats the spirits haunting the city, he encounters a group wearing Hannya masks who may unveil the mystery behind the strange events in Tokyo.”

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist known as Hannya, causing Tokyo’s population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you FACE THE UNKNOWN in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

