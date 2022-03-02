Free Ghostwire Tokyo novel is a prequel story for the upcoming game

Bethesda has this week made available a new free Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude visual novel which is now available to download for free on both PS4 and PS5 systems from the PlayStation store. Parker Wilhelm from Bethesda Softworks has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from Tokyo’s paranormal side, The free visual novel allows you to have an introduction to key characters in a detective story set before the events of the upcoming game.

The official Ghostwire: Tokyo game will be launching later this month and available to play on PlayStation 5 NPC systems from March 25, 2022 onwards. The single player action adventure has been built on the Unreal Engine 4 by developers Tango Gameworks. Played from a first person perspective you can use various psychic and paranormal abilities to defeat the ghosts and spirits haunting Tokyo.

Free prequel novel

“Nearly all of Tokyo’s citizens have vanished mysteriously, and otherworldly spirits (known as Visitors) have invaded the city. Akito, the game’s protagonist, is possessed by a spirit detective named KK, who, while having his own agenda, grants him supernatural powers. As Akito combats the spirits haunting the city, he encounters a group wearing Hannya masks who may unveil the mystery behind the strange events in Tokyo.”

Ghostwire Tokyo game

Source : PS Blog

