Rock climbing and fitness Acorn Fury modular hangboard

Rock climbers searching for a way to practice their technique from home, may be interested in a new modular hangboard system called Acorn Fury. The all-in-one training solution for climbers offers a portable hangboard with blocks crafted from sustainably harvested White Oak wood.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £37, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Acorn Fury modular hangboard Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020.

“A complete renovation on the traditional hangboard designed for versatility. Engineered to work as a customizable board to meet your conditioning needs while also serving as a portable solution to pack for trips and adventures! In need of anchor setting or quickdraw clipping practice? All of our sets include 2 Bolt Hangers to get confidence in a controlled environment so you are ready to go at the crag!”

“Just getting started? Try out the Beginner Set. As you progress, pick up Advanced Blocks and Slopers for your existing setup to introduce new challenges.”

The Fury Series Backboard is capable of mounting any Fury Series product. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Acorn Fury modular hangboard crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Specifications of the Acorn Fury Modular Hangboard:

– Beginner Blocks: 1.25″ and .75″ four finger depth pockets, 1.5″ diameter top jugs

– Advanced Blocks: .25″ four finger depth pockets, 1.25″ mono and two finger depth pockets

– Furyboard: 1″ four finger depth pockets, 1.5″ diameter top jugs

– Beginner Slopers: 15 and 22.5 degree slopes

– Advanced Slopers: 30 and 45 degree slopes

– Triangle Pinches: 22.5-67.5-90 degree triangle

– Eye Pinches: 4.5″ long, 1.5″ diameter circle

– Backboard: 0, -22.5, 22.5, 45, 67.5, 90 degree outside angle capabilities

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals