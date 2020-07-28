Skadu handheld scrubber for pot, pans, plates and surfaces

A new handheld motorised scrubber designed to help you cut through grime on surfaces, pots and pans and claims has been launched via starter this month in the form of the Skadu. Offering a handheld power scrubber that is capable of “effortlessly” cleaning those stubborn and hard to get to locations thanks to its bottle washer and multiheaded scrubbing brush.

“Scrubbing stuck up dirt and grime off surfaces ranks the most hated chores for most people. But cleanliness and hygiene are super important for the health and well-being of our loved one”. Early bird pledges are available from just $59 or £46 and worldwide shipping is available and is expected to start sometime during April 2021.

“Meet Skadu, the new hand-held power scrubber that effortlessly cleans even the most stuck up grime on any surfaces in your home. Hyper Lychee’s engineering and technology has been razor-focused on developing the most powerful compact scrubber that delivers impeccable cleaning results.”

“The lightweight ergonomic design lets you catch a comfortable hold, while the three rotating power scrubbers make scrubbing fast and fun!”

Source : Kickstarter

