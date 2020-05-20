One Netbook One GX handheld gaming laptop

One Netbook has this week announced its new handheld gaming laptop in the form of the One GX will soon be available to preorder sometime later this month. The announcement was made via Twitter together with a selection of new imagery providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the detachable controllers, desktop mode, TV mode and dual player mode.

The first 7 inch #5G clouding #game #umpc .#onegx detachable game handles first look.

4 modes for your new gaming device-#onegx to share your fun with friends.

also there are #gundam limited version authorize by #sunrise coming soon(sale in china).

Preorders for the One GX “Fashion Edition” version starting May 30, 2020, although no official confirmation of specifications has been announced as yet but as soon more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always

Features and specifications of the One GX handheld gaming laptop include:

– Display: 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display

– CPU: Intel Tiger Lake-Y processor (Core i3/i5/i7 options)

– GPU: Intel Iris Plus graphics with 96 execution units

– RAM: 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR4X

– Storage: 256GB to 512GB of M.2 2242 solid state storage

– Wireless: WiFi 6 + Optional 4G LTE and/or 5G

– Keyboard: RGB backlit keys

– Battery: 12,000 mAh battery

– Ports: USB Type-C, micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio

– Dimensions: 6.8″ x 5.4″ x 0.8″ (173mm x 136mm x 21mm)

In the meantime for more information on the One Netbook One GX gaming laptop ahead of its preorders jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

