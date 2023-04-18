WIN600 AMD handheld games console from $299

If you are in the market for a handheld games console you might be interested in the new Anbernic WIN600 which supports games from Steam, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, 3DS, PlayStation 2, PSP, PlayStation 1, PC, Neo Geo and more. Available in a number of different configurations and colors including black, white and blue finishes. The handheld console is available with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Win600 handheld games console

Specifications

Supported handheld games console platforms:

Steam,PC,XBOX360,PS3,3DS,PS2,WII,PSP,DC,SS,NDS,NGC,N64,PS1,CPS1,CPS2,FBA,NEOGEO,GBA,SFC,GB,FC multiple platforms

Support users to download games, support vibration motor

– Support 3.5mm stereo headset

– Full function Type C: 1*USB3.1+USB2.0+Display port Display output +HDMI Display output +PD3.0 quick charge

– 3.0 USB-A :1 x USB3.1 transmission rate 10Gb/s

– Music Function Support music APE, MP3, WMA, OGG, APE, FLAC, WAV, AAC (including AAC-LC, AAC HE, AAC+V1/V2) and other full format audio

– Screen:5.94 inches OCA full lamination IPS screen，10 points touch

distinguishability：1280*720

– System:Preset Windows10 home edition, support steam OS

– Language:multi-language

– E-book function:Support

– Wifi Bluetooth function:WIFI5/Bluetooth 4.2

– Speaker:High quality double horn stereo speaker

– Battery:Super capacity high density Li-polymer battery 8.7V==4500mAh*2 series, 2-5 hours of battery life

– Console Size:23.6CM*10.3CM* 2.2CM

– Console Weight:0.49KG

– 3020e black:

CPU: AMD Athlon Silver 3020e Dali APU up to 2.6GHz

Hard Disk(replaceable):128GB M.2 SATA 2242 SSD

– 3050e black/white:

CPU:AMD Athlon Silver 3050e Dali APU up to 2.8GHz

Hard Disk(replaceable):256GB M.2 SATA 2242 SSD

GPU:AMD Radeon RX Vega 3

Memory(replaceable):8G DDR4 frequency: 2400MHz

– 3050e blue:

CPU:AMD Athlon Silver 3050e Dali APU up to 2.8GHz

Hard Disk(replaceable):1TB M.2 SATA 2242 SSD

GPU:AMD Radeon RX Vega 3

Memory(replaceable):16G DDR4 frequency: 3200MHz

For more information on the new WIN600 handheld games console jump over to the official product page by following the link below

Source : Anbernic





