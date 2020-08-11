Wallex handcrafted wallets that improve with time

Wallex is a new range of handcrafted wallets that have been specifically designed to improve with age and where creating a unique wallet to manage your credit cards and cash. Launched by Indiegogo last month the project is now in its final days and early bird pledges are available at a 45% discount on start from just $49 or roughly £37. Worldwide shipping is available and expected to take place during October 2020.

“Introducing Wallex, the brand pays precise attention to every important detail. Each and every wallet made by Wallex is unique and unparalleled. Over time it adjusts to your needs and becomes better and better. We have tried many different materials and eventually we found the perfect choice. The Crazy Horse leather provides flexibility in use, while at the same time it maintains the elegant style.”

“We make sure that the Crazy Horse leather is of high standard, soft and rightly prepared. With the help of customized leather processing system we ensure the longevity of our wallets. At Wallex we do everything by our hands. The knit of Wallex is separately processed under several levels before being used. Special coverage combined with customized patented knit ensures the longevity and endurance.”

Source : Indiegogo

