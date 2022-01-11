Halo wall hanging iPad case and mount hits Kickstarter

Halo is a new iPad case designed to enable you to revolutionize how you use and view your iPad around your home or office. The Halo offers a unique patent pending way to easily mount your iPad to a wall or surface. Enabling you to hang your iPad like a picture. The Halo iPad case attaches magnetically to the Halo mount, which can be stuck to your desired wall location thanks to its strong adhesive sticker.

The Halo is constructed from ABS plastic and covered with a soft silicone finish. While the mounting system uses a super strong high viscosity adhesive enabling you to quickly mounted to any flat surface with ease in either landscape or portrait orientations.

Halo wall hanging iPad case

Precision machined from 2mm thick aerospace grade aluminum, anodized and sand-blasted for a premium finish and feel.

Attaches magnetically to your iPad and is super easy to pop on and off.

Magnets within the central ring (or Halo) of the case are arranged with alternating polarities to ensure HaloCase attaches securely and aligns perfectly with its HaloMount and HaloStand accessories.

Lightweight – Weighs only 99 grams (half the weight of an Apple smartfolio cover), but is both rigid and durable.

Protects the back (including camera), sides, and four corners of your iPad.

Interior is covered with a soft polyurethane/silicone material.

Compatible with all screen protectors (e.g. Paperlike) and 3rd party magnetic accessories (e.g. magnetic stands/mounts, smartfolio style cases, etc.)

If you have an old iPad the Halo makes a perfect way for you to quickly present a photo gallery or even use it as a display for viewing media, workout routines and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“HaloCase is more than a case. It’s designed to integrate with HaloMount and HaloStand accessories to give you more freedom to view and interact with your iPad than ever before. HaloMounts can be installed in multiple locations throughout your home or business to provide a convenient and hands-free viewing experience. HaloStand provides a high-quality desktop experience and also facilitates watching your iPad while laying down. “

If the Halo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Halo wall hanging iPad case project checkout the promotional video below.

“Use HaloCase together with a traditional Apple Smartfolio-style magnetic covers to protect the sides and corners of your iPad on-the-go. All Halo for iPad products where designed in-house on an iPad using Shapr3D design software and tested using 3D printed prototypes. All together, we tested more than 20 prototypes for form and functionality before approving the current designs for first piece production. “

“After sourcing and approving our component supplier base, we produced two of each HaloCase, HaloMount, and HaloStand to confirm dimensions, material quality, and finish. We were pleasantly surprised to learn that we nailed it on the first try! We decided to test all the products/components for multiple months to ensure they would work as designed. We’ve been using all three products, including five HaloMounts, in our home for the last six months and they work exactly as advertised!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wall hanging iPad case, jump over to the official Halo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

