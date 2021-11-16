Halo TV series live-action teaser trailer

Microsoft has released the very first glimpse of what you can expect from the upcoming Halo TV series that will be premiering on Paramount+ sometime early in 2022. The live-action military science fiction television series based on the Halo video game franchise stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Calu.

Halo live-action series teaser trailer

Directed by Otto Bathurst, Jonathan Liebesman, M. J. Bassett, Roel Reiné and Jet Wilkinson the Halo TV series has been written and developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The Halo TV series has an estimated budget of $200 million although the production has gone through a number of issues since conception and was originally planned to be released back in 2015 with Stephen Spielberg as producer. That date later was pushed back till 2019 with Rupert Wyatt becoming producer, and was once again pushed back to 2020 and then again to 2022 with Otto Bathurst taking over as producer.

“Halo is set to follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

Source : Paramount+

