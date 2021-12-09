Halo Infinite lands on Xbox Game Pass

Following on from the launch of the new and highly anticipated first person shooter game Halo Infinite, Microsoft has announced that Halo Infinite is also now available to those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service. Created by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios the latest game in the series is the eighth main game in the franchise and once again allows you to take the form of Master Chief during his fight against the enemy Banished on the Forerunner ringworld Zeta Halo. Unlike previous installments in the series, the multiplayer portion of the game is free-to-play. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest Halo game, now available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Halo Infinite Xbox Game Pass

“When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring. Rescue UNSC marines to gain reinforcements in your fight against a fearsome enemy known as “the Banished.” Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet. “

“Enjoy true Spartan freedom in the biggest, most wide open and adventure-filled Halo experience yet. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (Beta). Halo Infinite is the franchise’s most accessible game yet with free-to-play multiplayer and the full campaign available on day one with Xbox Game Pass. “

“Free-to-play multiplayer introduces training tools like adjustable bots and the all-new Spartan Academy to onboard new players to Halo and get them comfortable with the experience. The game also features benefits like never-expiring battle passes so players can advance at their own pace without the fear of missing out on content. Uncover collectible Spartan Armor Lockers that award cosmetic items for your personal multiplayer Spartan.”

Source : Microsoft

