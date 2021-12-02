Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector now available via Xbox Game Pass

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector previously launched on PC and is now available via the Xbox Game Pass subscription package. Offering a fast-paced turn-based strategy game set in the grimdark universe of the 41st Millenium. Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector allows you to select your force develop your army and field mighty heroes fighting for “victory using superior strategy, awesome abilities, and devastating weaponry“.

“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Experience every bone-rattling explosion and soul-crushing charge in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the definitive battle-scale game of turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat that takes you to the battlefields of the 41st Millenium.”

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector features :

Age of Crimson Dawn

Experience an epic twenty mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal. Help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus, and preserve the honour of the noble Blood Angels.

Skirmish Mode

Fight across the surface of Baal on maps of your choosing and select either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids in the Skirmish mode. Completely customize your army list by picking your units, heroes and their loadouts.

Forge Your Armies

Command iconic units like the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant to annihilate your foes. Use over 60 abilities and 50 weapons to orchestrate your opponent’s bloody demise.

Build Momentum

Each faction has a unique Momentum system that can result in a Surged unit. Units that Surge are able to string together superhuman chains of actions, or use the opportunity to further upgrade their abilities.

Call In Air Support

Use Command Points to call in faction-specific air support abilities. The Blood Angels Stormraven can obliterate xenos with a missile barrage, or deep strike a unit of veteran Assault Marines behind enemy lines. Meanwhile, the Tyranid Harpy can devastate the enemy defenses with its Sonic Screech, or scatter the battlefield with its deadly Spore Mines.

Face Your Friends On The Battlefield

With live and asynchronous multiplayer, and hotseat modes available, there’s no excuse not to take your friends to war.

