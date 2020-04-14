Half-Life Alyx XenThung Horde mode mod 18 minute gameplay

Virtual reality gamers enjoying the new Half-Life: Alyx virtual reality adventure maybe interested in a new XenThung Horde mode mod created by developer Manello. The new Half-Life mod is now available to download for free directly from the Steam Community and introduces a brand-new game mode to Half-Life: Alyx. “Prepare for smashing waves of zombies, petting headcrabs to death and kick some combine asses!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“In between fights manage your economy, collect money from the dead fools and buy yourself ammo, health and more at the four vending machines placed on the map. Brace yourself for the next wave, your highscore migh end right there! In order to install this mod you will need less than 5 minutes if you follow these 3 easy steps.”

1. Download the mod files

2. Open the archive you just downloaded. Now go to your Half-Life:Alyx folder and paste the contents of the archive into the “Half-Life: Alyx/game/hlvr/” folder.

3. Go into your steam library, right click Half-Life: Alyx and select properties – Select “Set launch options” and put in “+map warehouse” (without quotes!)

For complete instructions and FAQ jump over to the Steam Community page by following the link below.

Source : Steam : UploadVR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals