HackSpace magazine issue 30 now available featuring Arduino projects

If you are searching for projects to keep your your family busy during the lockdown period the awesome HackSpace magazine issue 30 is now available for May 2020 providing a wealth of information on the Arduino ecosystem.
This month’s magazine is now available as a digital download using the Android or iOS application, free PDF or via a monthly subscription for a physical copy of the magazine.
“The Arduino ecosystem is fantastic and covers a huge range of hardware and software, but this size can mean some of it’s best bits are a little hard to find. In this issue, we pick out our 75 top tips for building awesome Arduino projects”
– 3D print with wood (mixed with plastic)
– Find the best budget oscilloscope
– Kamui Cosplay reveal what it really takes to create great costumes
– Build a vacuum former
– Connect a 1940s radio to the internet
For more information and download links jump over to the official HackSpace magazine website.
Source : RPiF