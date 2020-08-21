HackSpace Magazine issue 34 features Adafruit Feather ecosystem and more

The official Raspberry Pi publishing house is made available the latest issue of its excellent HackSpace magazine, providing plenty of details on things to build, hack and create. Issue 34 for September 2020 features the Adafruit Feather ecosystem and more. Including Circuit Python, 3D printing with silk PLA, making (almost) anything with paracord and more details on creating your very own PCB design

“The Adafruit Feather are a complete line of development boards from Adafruit that are both standalone and stackable. They’re able to be powered by lipo batteries for on-the-go use or by their micro-USB plugs for stationary projects. Feathers are flexible, portable, and as light as their namesake.

We also carry a complete line of accessories and Feather Wings to stack boards and add room for prototyping. At its core, the Adafruit Feather is a complete ecosystem of products – and the best way to get your project flying.”

“Discover the Feather ecosystem that makes the electronics of your projects as simple as slotting the different modules together. Also inside, we find out what it take to build a full-sized open source robotic dog from YouTube sensation James Bruton and much more.”

Source : Hackspace

