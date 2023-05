Hackboard 2 Intel Celeron N4020 single-board computer $175

The engineering team at Hackboard have unveiled its latest single-board computer (SBC) equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 offering speeds up to 2.8 GHz and supported by either four or 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. M.2 storage on the small computer is provided by A – M.2 SATA NGFFm 64 GB eMMC up to 4TB M.2 B – M.2 SATA NGFFm – 64 GB HD (included), 128 GB HD (+ $10), 256 GB HD (+ $25), 512 GB HD (+ $50)

Windows 11 Pro mini PC

The mini PC also supports Intel Dual Band Wireless thanks to the inclusion of a AC9560 providing speeds up to 1.73Mbps Dual Mode as well as Bluetooth 5.0 .1 connectivity. The Hackboard 2 mini PC can run a wide variety of different operating systems including Microsoft Windows 11 Pro or Debian Linux (Microsoft 10 Pro license key included; software activated).

“The Hackboard 2 is designed to address the increasing worldwide challenge of the Digital Divide and the needs of education,” said Mike Callow, Hackboard co-founder and CEO. “With the shift to increased remote working and learning there is a growing need for affordable, powerful computers connecting users to the internet and each other. Our mission is to help solve this growing challenge”

Hackboard 2

“Hackboard 2 is a versatile, affordable single-board computer about the size of a smartphone but with the power of a desktop computer. It is ideal for use with Internet of Things (IoT) projects, maker projects, work-from-home, remote students and more. With an Intel processor and Windows 11 Pro, it can do virtually anything a traditional desktop PC can do — and more — at a fraction of the cost. What will you make with your Hackboard?”

“With the significant increase in remote learning, students and schools need access to affordable, high-quality, versatile products with outstanding connectivity that integrate smoothly into the classroom. The Hackboard 2 runs Windows applications natively, Google Classroom and G-Suite through a web browser, and Python coding software, making it ideal for remote students as well as in-classroom learning. Education discounts for schools are available.”

For full specifications on the Hackboard 2 jump over to the official product page where it is now available to purchase priced at $174.95.

Source : HB



