Witcher card game Gwent now available on Steam for free

CD Projekt Red has made available card battling game GWENT: The Witcher Card Game which is now free-to-play and Thronebreaker is also currently discounted by 50% on Steam until June 1st 2020, in celebration of Gwent’s arrival on Steam.

“Join in The Witcher universe’s favorite card game — available for free! Blending the CCG and TCG genres, GWENT sees you clash in fast-paced online PvP duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction. Collect and command Geralt, Yennefer and other iconic Witcher-world heroes. Grow your collectible arsenal with spells and special abilities that dramatically turn the tide of battle. Use deception and clever tricks in your strategy to win the fight in classic, seasonal and Arena modes. Play GWENT: The Witcher Card Game for free now!”

Features of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game include :

– A fair and fun progression system turns the effort of building a competitive collection of cards into pure pleasure — simply collect new cards to build decks with as you play GWENT; no strings attached.

– Beautiful, hand-drawn art and mesmerizing visual effects breathe life into every card, battle and battlefield, making GWENT fun to play and every duel a joy to watch.

– Crush the enemy with brute strength or outsmart them with clever tricks — no matter your deck, GWENT’s unique round-based gameplay opens up a world of strategic possibilities to play with when fighting for victory.

– Whether it’s a quick online game against a friend, a highly competitive PvP challenge, or something new and wildly adventurous like the Arena, GWENT’s selection of game modes has got you covered.

Source : Steam

